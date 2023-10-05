Real-Time Update: Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) has seen a -4.01% decrease in the past week, with a -7.40% drop in the past month, and a 1.09% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for CHK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.89% for CHK’s stock, with a -0.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CHK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHK is 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CHK is $106.75, which is $23.36 above the current price. The public float for CHK is 110.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHK on October 05, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

CHK) stock’s latest price update

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CHK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.94 compared to its previous closing price of 82.97. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-09-29 that All three energy stocks have consistently realized lower volatility.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CHK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $96 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHK Trading at -3.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -7.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHK fell by -4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.20. In addition, Chesapeake Energy Corp. saw -11.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CHK

Equity return is now at value 77.06, with 44.08 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.