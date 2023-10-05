Real-Time Update: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) has seen a -0.66% decrease in the past week, with a -6.57% drop in the past month, and a -2.03% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for CPRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.41% for CPRX’s stock, with a -18.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CPRX is 1.09.

The average price predicted by analysts for CPRX is $23.10, which is $4.81 above the current price. The public float for CPRX is 91.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPRX on October 05, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

CPRX) stock’s latest price update

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.51 compared to its previous closing price of 11.91. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-18 that CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Catalyst”) (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases, today announced that Patrick J. McEnany, Chairman and CEO of Catalyst, along with other members of the Catalyst’s senior management team, will participate in the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference which will be held on September 26-28, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CPRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPRX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $15.50 based on the research report published on August 24, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CPRX Trading at -9.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -6.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRX fell by -0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.35. In addition, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -35.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRX starting from MCENANY PATRICK J, who sale 26,151 shares at the price of $13.23 back on May 15. After this action, MCENANY PATRICK J now owns 3,945,436 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $345,978 using the latest closing price.

Tierney David S, the Director of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 30,000 shares at $16.83 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Tierney David S is holding 313,541 shares at $504,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRX

Equity return is now at value 37.49, with 32.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.