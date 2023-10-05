Rambus Inc. (RMBS): A Technical Analysis

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rambus Inc. (RMBS) is $70.50, which is $12.73 above the current market price. The public float for RMBS is 108.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RMBS on October 05, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

The stock of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) has increased by 4.33 when compared to last closing price of 54.73.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-25 that Yes, the artificial intelligence revolution will surely supercharge the semiconductor industry, but not every company is coming along for the ride right now.

RMBS’s Market Performance

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has seen a 4.85% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.17% decline in the past month and a -5.78% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for RMBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.66% for RMBS’s stock, with a 12.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RMBS Trading at 3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMBS rose by +4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.62. In addition, Rambus Inc. saw 59.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMBS starting from FAN XIANZHI SEAN, who sale 17,309 shares at the price of $54.99 back on Aug 29. After this action, FAN XIANZHI SEAN now owns 168,223 shares of Rambus Inc., valued at $951,822 using the latest closing price.

STANG ERIC B, the Director of Rambus Inc., sale 8,538 shares at $53.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that STANG ERIC B is holding 18,642 shares at $454,654 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMBS

Equity return is now at value 21.20, with 16.89 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.