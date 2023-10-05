Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) Stock Sees a1.28 Increase

In the past week, DGX stock has gone down by -0.66%, with a monthly decline of -3.66% and a quarterly plunge of -12.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.42% for Quest Diagnostics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.92% for DGX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.65% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE: DGX) is 17.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DGX is 0.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) is $148.14, which is $25.56 above the current market price. The public float for DGX is 111.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. On October 05, 2023, DGX’s average trading volume was 771.34K shares.

DGX) stock’s latest price update

Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE: DGX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.28 compared to its previous closing price of 121.03. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-04 that SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world’s leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced that it will report third quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, before the market opens.

DGX Trading at -6.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -3.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGX fell by -0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.76. In addition, Quest Diagnostics Inc. saw -21.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DGX starting from Doherty Catherine T., who sale 5,307 shares at the price of $140.55 back on Mar 07. After this action, Doherty Catherine T. now owns 67,810 shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc., valued at $745,899 using the latest closing price.

PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E, the SVP & General Counsel of Quest Diagnostics Inc., sale 4,754 shares at $140.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E is holding 38,527 shares at $668,175 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DGX

Equity return is now at value 12.48, with 5.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.