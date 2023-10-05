Qorvo Inc (QRVO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QRVO is 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 20 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QRVO is $115.64, which is $21.54 above the current price. The public float for QRVO is 97.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QRVO on October 05, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

QRVO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) has jumped by 0.39 compared to previous close of 93.73. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that Qorvo (QRVO) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

QRVO’s Market Performance

QRVO’s stock has fallen by -0.49% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.20% and a quarterly drop of -4.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.33% for Qorvo Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.21% for QRVO’s stock, with a -5.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRVO stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for QRVO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QRVO in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $135 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QRVO Trading at -6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -11.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRVO fell by -0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.62. In addition, Qorvo Inc saw 3.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRVO starting from Harrison Gina, who sale 662 shares at the price of $106.95 back on Sep 06. After this action, Harrison Gina now owns 19,161 shares of Qorvo Inc, valued at $70,801 using the latest closing price.

Stewart Frank P., the SVP, Advanced Cellular of Qorvo Inc, sale 500 shares at $107.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Stewart Frank P. is holding 12,020 shares at $53,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRVO

Equity return is now at value -0.23, with -0.13 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qorvo Inc (QRVO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.