Qiagen NV (QGEN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Qiagen NV (QGEN) is $51.94, which is $12.14 above the current market price. The public float for QGEN is 227.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QGEN on October 05, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

QGEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) has surged by 1.13 when compared to previous closing price of 39.74, but the company has seen a 1.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-26 that QIAGEN’s (QGEN) new QIAwave kits broaden its selection of environmentally friendly products and reaffirm its commitment to helping researchers advance science.

QGEN’s Market Performance

QGEN’s stock has risen by 1.82% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.64% and a quarterly drop of -10.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.37% for Qiagen NV The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.17% for QGEN’s stock, with a -12.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QGEN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for QGEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QGEN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $50 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QGEN Trading at -7.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares sank -5.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QGEN rose by +1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.55. In addition, Qiagen NV saw -19.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QGEN

Equity return is now at value 9.76, with 5.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Qiagen NV (QGEN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.