Protagenic Therapeutics Inc (PTIX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTIX)’s stock price has decreased by -30.25 compared to its previous closing price of 1.72. However, the company has seen a -32.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2022-04-26 that NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drug product candidates to treat stress-related neurologic disorders, today announced will be presenting at the B. Riley Securities Neuro and Ophthalmology Virtual Investor Conference tomorrow, April 27, 2022.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PTIX is $16.00, which is $14.8 above the current price. The public float for PTIX is 3.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PTIX on October 05, 2023 was 5.47K shares.

PTIX’s Market Performance

PTIX stock saw a decrease of -32.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -34.44% and a quarterly a decrease of -37.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.84% for Protagenic Therapeutics Inc (PTIX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.43% for PTIX stock, with a simple moving average of -36.94% for the last 200 days.

PTIX Trading at -37.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.75%, as shares sank -35.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTIX fell by -32.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7696. In addition, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc saw -25.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PTIX

Equity return is now at value -50.53, with -43.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc (PTIX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.