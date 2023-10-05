ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) has dropped by -6.40 compared to previous close of 10.00. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Two new Breakout Stocks for Week 33 curated by the MDA model for 10% short-term upside along with one Dow pick. Last week two of four picks gained over the 10% mark in less than a week with peak gains in EHTH +12.3% and ATEX +15.4% still near highs. The Momentum Gauges and S&P 500 Gauges have turned negative, indicating a shift in market momentum and the need for caution in stock selection.

The price-to-earnings ratio for ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) is above average at 11.66x. The 36-month beta value for PUMP is also noteworthy at 2.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PUMP is $12.80, which is $3.09 above than the current price. The public float for PUMP is 80.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.29% of that float. The average trading volume of PUMP on October 05, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

PUMP’s Market Performance

The stock of ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) has seen a -13.33% decrease in the past week, with a -5.55% drop in the past month, and a 11.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for PUMP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.05% for PUMP’s stock, with a 5.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PUMP Trading at -7.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares sank -6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUMP fell by -13.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.26. In addition, ProPetro Holding Corp saw -9.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUMP starting from GOBE PHILLIP A, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $11.00 back on Sep 18. After this action, GOBE PHILLIP A now owns 168,629 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp, valued at $220,000 using the latest closing price.

GOBE PHILLIP A, the Director of ProPetro Holding Corp, sale 15,000 shares at $10.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that GOBE PHILLIP A is holding 188,629 shares at $157,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUMP

Equity return is now at value 9.98, with 7.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.