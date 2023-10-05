Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) is above average at 25.96x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) is $20.07, which is $6.2 above the current market price. The public float for PRMW is 154.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PRMW on October 05, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

PRMW) stock’s latest price update

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.43 in comparison to its previous close of 13.41, however, the company has experienced a -0.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Primo (PRMW) have what it takes?

PRMW’s Market Performance

PRMW’s stock has fallen by -0.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.04% and a quarterly rise of 9.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.12% for Primo Water Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.51% for PRMW’s stock, with a -4.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PRMW Trading at -4.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -8.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRMW fell by -0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.31. In addition, Primo Water Corporation saw -10.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRMW starting from FOWDEN JEREMY S G, who sale 47,630 shares at the price of $16.01 back on Feb 08. After this action, FOWDEN JEREMY S G now owns 1,268,770 shares of Primo Water Corporation, valued at $762,685 using the latest closing price.

FOWDEN JEREMY S G, the Director of Primo Water Corporation, sale 90,463 shares at $16.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that FOWDEN JEREMY S G is holding 1,268,770 shares at $1,458,291 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRMW

Equity return is now at value 6.76, with 2.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.