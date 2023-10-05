Pricesmart Inc. (PSMT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Pricesmart Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pricesmart Inc. (PSMT) by analysts is $86.00, which is $9.1 above the current market price. The public float for PSMT is 25.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.92% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of PSMT was 149.68K shares.

PSMT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pricesmart Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) has jumped by 0.27 compared to previous close of 74.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-20 that Emerging markets have much to offer investors in 2023 and 2024, including globe-leading growth. The emerging markets are expected to more than double their developed counterparts in 2024, and many pay dividends along with the diversification.

PSMT’s Market Performance

Pricesmart Inc. (PSMT) has experienced a 0.05% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.70% drop in the past month, and a -1.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for PSMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.63% for PSMT’s stock, with a 1.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSMT stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for PSMT by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for PSMT in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $77 based on the research report published on November 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PSMT Trading at -3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSMT rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.57. In addition, Pricesmart Inc. saw 22.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSMT starting from Bahrambeygui Sherry S., who sale 800 shares at the price of $78.74 back on Jul 18. After this action, Bahrambeygui Sherry S. now owns 83,395 shares of Pricesmart Inc., valued at $62,991 using the latest closing price.

Bahrambeygui Sherry S., the Director of Pricesmart Inc., sale 300 shares at $75.73 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Bahrambeygui Sherry S. is holding 84,195 shares at $22,719 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSMT

Equity return is now at value 11.24, with 6.21 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pricesmart Inc. (PSMT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.