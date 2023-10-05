Playtika Holding Corp’s (PLTK) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) has gone down by -1.68% for the week, with a -3.10% drop in the past month and a -18.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.31% for PLTK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.47% for PLTK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.71% for the last 200 days.

Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PLTK is 366.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLTK on October 05, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

PLTK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) has dropped by -4.18 compared to previous close of 9.80. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Playtika (PLTK) acquires Israel’s mobile gaming studio, Innplay Labs, thereby optimizing high-growth potential IP, like ‘Animals & Coins’.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTK stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for PLTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLTK in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $15.80 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLTK Trading at -7.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares sank -1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTK fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.82. In addition, Playtika Holding Corp saw 10.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTK starting from Chau On, who sale 400,000 shares at the price of $11.89 back on Jul 28. After this action, Chau On now owns 79,910,506 shares of Playtika Holding Corp, valued at $4,755,720 using the latest closing price.

Chau On, the 10% Owner of Playtika Holding Corp, sale 300,000 shares at $12.26 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Chau On is holding 80,310,506 shares at $3,677,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.