Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: PDM) is above average at 8.54x. The 36-month beta value for PDM is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PDM is $10.17, which is $5.95 above than the current price. The public float for PDM is 121.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.22% of that float. The average trading volume of PDM on October 05, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

PDM) stock’s latest price update

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: PDM)’s stock price has plunge by 2.15relation to previous closing price of 5.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.57% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-03 that Piedmont Office Realty Trust is an undervalued office REIT with a yield of more than 9% and trading at less than $6/share. Despite a dividend cut and reduced outlook, the company is still considered a speculative “buy” due to potential market-beating upside. The company is in transition and shifting its business to focus on Sunbelt markets, which presents both risks and opportunities.

PDM’s Market Performance

PDM’s stock has fallen by -4.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -24.78% and a quarterly drop of -28.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.88% for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.61% for PDM stock, with a simple moving average of -31.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PDM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PDM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $26 based on the research report published on January 07, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

PDM Trading at -20.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares sank -24.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDM fell by -4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.96. In addition, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc saw -43.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDM starting from Swope Jeffrey L., who purchase 70,000 shares at the price of $7.16 back on Mar 20. After this action, Swope Jeffrey L. now owns 197,518 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc, valued at $501,473 using the latest closing price.

BARRETT KELLY HEFNER, the Director of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $7.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that BARRETT KELLY HEFNER is holding 45,762 shares at $70,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDM

Equity return is now at value 4.19, with 1.94 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.