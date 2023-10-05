Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s (PBA) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, PBA stock has gone down by -4.83%, with a monthly decline of -5.74% and a quarterly plunge of -5.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.66% for Pembina Pipeline Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.15% for PBA’s stock, with a -10.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.86x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted for Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) by analysts is $37.85, which is $9.15 above the current market price. The public float for PBA is 548.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.95% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of PBA was 865.01K shares.

PBA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) has jumped by 0.63 compared to previous close of 28.56. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-25 that Energy stocks are getting stronger as oil prices gush higher. Granted, 2023 didn’t begin as strongly for the sector with prices cooling.

PBA Trading at -6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBA fell by -5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.20. In addition, Pembina Pipeline Corporation saw -15.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.97 for the present operating margin

+23.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pembina Pipeline Corporation stands at +25.59. The total capital return value is set at 8.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.54. Equity return is now at value 18.33, with 8.87 for asset returns.

Based on Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA), the company’s capital structure generated 71.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.75. Total debt to assets is 35.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.