PARTS iD Inc (ID) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ID is -0.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PARTS iD Inc (ID) is $1.00, which is $0.86 above the current market price. The public float for ID is 6.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.26% of that float. On October 05, 2023, ID’s average trading volume was 319.08K shares.

PARTS iD Inc (AMEX: ID)’s stock price has decreased by -8.78 compared to its previous closing price of 0.16. However, the company has seen a -11.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-06-01 that OpenAI is stealing the spotlight as the definitive artificial-intelligence startup — for now. Backed by Microsoft Corp. MSFT, the progenitor of ChatGPT-4 has become the focus of the AI wave, but other AI startups are emerging in fields including healthcare, education and manufacturing.

ID’s Market Performance

ID’s stock has fallen by -11.08% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -33.41% and a quarterly drop of -65.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 29.07% for PARTS iD Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -38.84% for ID’s stock, with a -67.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ID stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ID by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ID in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3 based on the research report published on November 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ID Trading at -53.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.24%, as shares sank -38.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ID fell by -11.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2317. In addition, PARTS iD Inc saw -85.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ID starting from Ciappina Antonino, who sale 19,890 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Dec 29. After this action, Ciappina Antonino now owns 77,453 shares of PARTS iD Inc, valued at $16,051 using the latest closing price.

Agrawal Kailas, the Chief Financial Officer of PARTS iD Inc, sale 19,126 shares at $0.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Agrawal Kailas is holding 77,118 shares at $15,435 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PARTS iD Inc (ID) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.