Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (PZG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for PZG is also noteworthy at 1.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PZG is $1.75, which is $1.45 above than the current price. The public float for PZG is 42.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.40% of that float. The average trading volume of PZG on October 05, 2023 was 133.36K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

PZG) stock’s latest price update

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (AMEX: PZG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.04 in relation to its previous close of 0.28. However, the company has experienced a 6.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2022-03-11 that Gold stocks are on the move Friday as various companies in the sector see shares rise higher among recent volatility due to Russia. The post Gold Stocks: Why Are HYMC, PZG, TRX and EXN Up Today?

PZG’s Market Performance

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (PZG) has seen a 6.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.85% decline in the past month and a -2.63% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.49% for PZG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.30% for PZG’s stock, with a -8.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PZG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PZG stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PZG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PZG in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2.30 based on the research report published on January 04, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

PZG Trading at -1.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PZG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.03%, as shares sank -4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PZG rose by +6.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2955. In addition, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp saw -13.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PZG starting from FCMI Parent Co., who purchase 4,300,000 shares at the price of $0.32 back on May 10. After this action, FCMI Parent Co. now owns 9,276,310 shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp, valued at $1,376,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PZG

Equity return is now at value -14.46, with -11.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (PZG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.