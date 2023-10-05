Par Technology Corp. (PAR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Par Technology Corp. (NYSE: PAR) has increased by 9.33 when compared to last closing price of 38.47.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-06 that PAR Technology had a bad quarter with widened losses, but underlying growth is strong and expected to continue. Large chains are seeing integrated SaaS solutions as a necessity, not just an investment. PAR’s Operator Solutions segment showed healthy growth, while Payments module has a large opportunity for expansion.

, and the 36-month beta value for PAR is at 1.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price suggested by analysts for PAR is $42.17, which is -$2.06 below the current market price. The public float for PAR is 27.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.03% of that float. The average trading volume for PAR on October 05, 2023 was 272.75K shares.

PAR’s Market Performance

PAR’s stock has seen a 9.25% increase for the week, with a -8.51% drop in the past month and a 32.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.10% for Par Technology Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.37% for PAR’s stock, with a 22.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAR stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for PAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAR in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $39 based on the research report published on July 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAR Trading at 7.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares sank -7.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAR rose by +9.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.91. In addition, Par Technology Corp. saw 61.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAR

Equity return is now at value -19.09, with -8.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Par Technology Corp. (PAR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.