Outset Medical Inc (OM) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Outset Medical Inc (OM) has seen a -9.26% decrease in the past week, with a -25.28% drop in the past month, and a -49.60% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.20% for OM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.87% for OM stock, with a simple moving average of -50.88% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OM is 1.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Outset Medical Inc (OM) is $27.60, which is $12.61 above the current market price. The public float for OM is 48.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.65% of that float. On October 05, 2023, OM’s average trading volume was 573.50K shares.

OM) stock’s latest price update

Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 10.00. However, the company has seen a -9.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-08-29 that SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that members of management will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 11:55am PT / 2:55pm ET. A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Investors” section of the.

OM Trading at -30.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares sank -25.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OM fell by -9.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.70. In addition, Outset Medical Inc saw -61.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OM starting from Ahmed Nabeel, who sale 545 shares at the price of $13.61 back on Sep 01. After this action, Ahmed Nabeel now owns 89,171 shares of Outset Medical Inc, valued at $7,417 using the latest closing price.

Trigg Leslie, the Chair and CEO of Outset Medical Inc, sale 3,028 shares at $15.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Trigg Leslie is holding 406,461 shares at $45,723 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OM

Equity return is now at value -69.08, with -46.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Outset Medical Inc (OM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.