Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC)’s stock price has soared by 1.15 in relation to previous closing price of 72.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-15 that Omnicom (OMC) has a consistent record of returning value to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is above average at 10.79x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is $95.21, which is $25.65 above the current market price. The public float for OMC is 195.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OMC on October 05, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

OMC’s Market Performance

OMC stock saw a decrease of -0.12% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.00% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.77% for Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.79% for OMC’s stock, with a -16.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OMC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OMC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $88 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OMC Trading at -7.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -8.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMC fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.85. In addition, Omnicom Group Inc. saw -10.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMC starting from RICE LINDA JOHNSON, who sale 467 shares at the price of $80.24 back on Aug 16. After this action, RICE LINDA JOHNSON now owns 9,591 shares of Omnicom Group Inc., valued at $37,472 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Jonathan B., the CEO, Omnicom Digital of Omnicom Group Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $94.71 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Nelson Jonathan B. is holding 121,347 shares at $2,367,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMC

Equity return is now at value 46.37, with 5.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.