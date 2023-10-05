Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OLLI is 0.97.

The public float for OLLI is 61.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OLLI on October 05, 2023 was 952.60K shares.

OLLI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) has plunged by -4.99 when compared to previous closing price of 75.40, but the company has seen a -6.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-25 that Ollie’s Bargain’s (OLLI) unwavering commitment to offering value-driven merchandise assortments has positioned it as a formidable player in the marketplace.

OLLI’s Market Performance

OLLI’s stock has fallen by -6.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.95% and a quarterly rise of 11.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.42% for OLLI’s stock, with a 14.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLLI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OLLI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OLLI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $66 based on the research report published on April 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OLLI Trading at -3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -2.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLLI fell by -4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.48. In addition, Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc saw 52.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLLI starting from Kraus Larry, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $79.00 back on Sep 13. After this action, Kraus Larry now owns 2,928 shares of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, valued at $237,012 using the latest closing price.

SWYGERT JOHN W, the President & CEO of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, sale 3,549 shares at $73.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that SWYGERT JOHN W is holding 48,200 shares at $260,426 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLLI

Equity return is now at value 10.95, with 7.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.