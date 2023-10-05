Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) by analysts is $13.13, which is $9.86 above the current market price. The public float for OCUL is 75.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.54% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of OCUL was 721.76K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

OCUL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) has plunged by -9.21 when compared to previous closing price of 3.04, but the company has seen a -13.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-24 that Shanghai Everest Medicines acquired China/Asian rights to a novel therapy for autoimmune diseases from Kezar Life Sciences of South San Francisco in a deal worth $132.5 million. Once again, a big pharma has returned partnership rights for BeiGene’s anti-PD-1 candidate to the China company. Shanghai AffaMed Therapeutics has treated the first patient in a China Phase III registrational study that will test the efficacy and safety of Dextenza as a therapy for ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery.

OCUL’s Market Performance

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) has experienced a -13.21% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -29.59% drop in the past month, and a -43.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.22% for OCUL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.11% for OCUL stock, with a simple moving average of -42.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCUL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for OCUL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OCUL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $18 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OCUL Trading at -28.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares sank -29.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCUL fell by -13.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.36. In addition, Ocular Therapeutix Inc saw -1.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCUL starting from Mattessich Antony C., who purchase 6,500 shares at the price of $3.81 back on Aug 30. After this action, Mattessich Antony C. now owns 6,500 shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc, valued at $24,765 using the latest closing price.

Ozden Rabia Gurses, the Chief Medical Officer of Ocular Therapeutix Inc, sale 832 shares at $4.93 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Ozden Rabia Gurses is holding 100,531 shares at $4,102 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCUL

Equity return is now at value -263.41, with -61.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.