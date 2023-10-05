Ocugen Inc (OCGN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 0.41. However, the company has seen a -0.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-04 that MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines, today announced that Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Ocugen will present at the 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa being held October 10-12, 2023 in Carlsbad, CA at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OCGN is 4.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OCGN is $4.00, which is $3.72 above the current price. The public float for OCGN is 250.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OCGN on October 05, 2023 was 3.46M shares.

OCGN’s Market Performance

OCGN stock saw a decrease of -0.52% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.30% and a quarterly a decrease of -28.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.08% for Ocugen Inc (OCGN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.61% for OCGN stock, with a simple moving average of -47.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCGN stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for OCGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OCGN in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $3.50 based on the research report published on March 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OCGN Trading at -12.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -6.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCGN fell by -0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4081. In addition, Ocugen Inc saw -69.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCGN starting from Zhang Junge, who purchase 200,278 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Jun 14. After this action, Zhang Junge now owns 1,077,182 shares of Ocugen Inc, valued at $99,999 using the latest closing price.

Musunuri Shankar, the Chief Executive Officer of Ocugen Inc, sale 100,000 shares at $1.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Musunuri Shankar is holding 2,190,073 shares at $108,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCGN

Equity return is now at value -90.34, with -76.04 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ocugen Inc (OCGN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.