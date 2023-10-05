Oceaneering International Inc.’s (OII) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, OII stock has gone down by -12.58%, with a monthly decline of -1.70% and a quarterly surge of 24.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.98% for Oceaneering International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.21% for OII’s stock, with a 20.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OII is at 2.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OII is $23.71, which is -$1.2 below the current market price. The public float for OII is 98.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.77% of that float. The average trading volume for OII on October 05, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

OII) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) has plunged by -4.77 when compared to previous closing price of 24.96, but the company has seen a -12.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-27 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oceaneering Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call; October 25 and October 26, respectively.

Analysts’ Opinion of OII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OII stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for OII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OII in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $25 based on the research report published on January 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OII Trading at 2.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares sank -3.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OII fell by -12.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.03. In addition, Oceaneering International Inc. saw 35.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OII starting from Roedel Shaun, who sale 2,122 shares at the price of $26.85 back on Sep 28. After this action, Roedel Shaun now owns 51,429 shares of Oceaneering International Inc., valued at $56,984 using the latest closing price.

Curtis Alan R, the SVP and CFO of Oceaneering International Inc., sale 31,011 shares at $26.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Curtis Alan R is holding 161,277 shares at $821,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OII

Equity return is now at value 12.69, with 3.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.