Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NOG is 1.92.

The public float for NOG is 85.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOG on October 05, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

NOG) stock’s latest price update

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.08 in comparison to its previous close of 39.23, however, the company has experienced a -8.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-09-29 that All three energy stocks have consistently realized lower volatility.

NOG’s Market Performance

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) has seen a -8.08% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.02% decline in the past month and a 12.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for NOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.08% for NOG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NOG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NOG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $46 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOG Trading at -7.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -11.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOG fell by -8.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.26. In addition, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. saw 22.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOG starting from Dirlam Adam A., who sale 1,392 shares at the price of $40.28 back on Oct 02. After this action, Dirlam Adam A. now owns 60,964 shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., valued at $56,070 using the latest closing price.

Dirlam Adam A., the President of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., sale 204 shares at $40.28 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Dirlam Adam A. is holding 14,638 shares at $8,217 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOG

Equity return is now at value 157.68, with 42.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.