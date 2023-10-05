NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL)’s stock price has increased by 1.70 compared to its previous closing price of 3.83. However, the company has seen a 1.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-01 that NOV expects free cash flow to break even in 2023 and exceed 50% of EBITDA in 2024.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NGL is 1.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is $4.00, which is $0.11 above the current market price. The public float for NGL is 112.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% of that float. On October 05, 2023, NGL’s average trading volume was 389.22K shares.

NGL’s Market Performance

NGL’s stock has seen a 1.43% increase for the week, with a 1.43% rise in the past month and a -2.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for NGL Energy Partners LP The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.79% for NGL’s stock, with a 26.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NGL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NGL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $3 based on the research report published on February 18, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

NGL Trading at -0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +2.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGL rose by +1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +227.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.83. In addition, NGL Energy Partners LP saw 221.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NGL starting from Cooper Bradley P, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $2.79 back on Feb 14. After this action, Cooper Bradley P now owns 200,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners LP, valued at $139,315 using the latest closing price.

KRIMBILL H MICHAEL, the Chief Executive Officer of NGL Energy Partners LP, purchase 50,000 shares at $1.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that KRIMBILL H MICHAEL is holding 2,938,615 shares at $53,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.75 for the present operating margin

+9.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for NGL Energy Partners LP stands at +0.59. The total capital return value is set at 9.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.14. Equity return is now at value 3.55, with 0.83 for asset returns.

Based on NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL), the company’s capital structure generated 217.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.53. Total debt to assets is 54.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 640.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.98 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.