NextNav Inc (NN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of NextNav Inc (NASDAQ: NN) has surged by 7.16 when compared to previous closing price of 4.75, but the company has seen a -4.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Gary Parsons – Chairman Ganesh Pattabiraman – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Chris Gates – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Griffin Boss – B. Riley Securities Daniel McDermott – Oppenheimer Operator Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to NextNav’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted for NextNav Inc (NN) by analysts is $9.00, which is $4.41 above the current market price. The public float for NN is 44.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.30% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of NN was 390.52K shares.

NN’s Market Performance

NN stock saw an increase of -4.68% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.87% and a quarterly increase of 76.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.14% for NextNav Inc (NN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.69% for NN stock, with a simple moving average of 66.78% for the last 200 days.

NN Trading at 16.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.60%, as shares surge +14.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NN fell by -4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.21. In addition, NextNav Inc saw 73.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NN starting from Shams Sammaad, who sale 2,503 shares at the price of $5.39 back on Sep 22. After this action, Shams Sammaad now owns 32,837 shares of NextNav Inc, valued at $13,491 using the latest closing price.

Shams Sammaad, the VP-Corporate Controller of NextNav Inc, sale 118 shares at $5.47 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Shams Sammaad is holding 35,340 shares at $645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NN

Equity return is now at value -64.72, with -44.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, NextNav Inc (NN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.