Neximmune Inc (NEXI) Stock Records -36.81% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Neximmune Inc (NEXI) has gone down by -14.20% for the week, with a -17.99% drop in the past month and a -36.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.84% for NEXI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.13% for NEXI stock, with a simple moving average of -45.63% for the last 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.10.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Neximmune Inc (NEXI) is $5.00, which is $4.82 above the current market price. The public float for NEXI is 15.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEXI on October 05, 2023 was 85.65K shares.

NEXI) stock’s latest price update

Neximmune Inc (NASDAQ: NEXI)'s stock price has plunged by -8.67% in relation to previous closing price of 0.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -14.20% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for NEXI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NEXI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $30 based on the research report published on April 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

NEXI Trading at -23.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.51%, as shares sank -12.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXI fell by -14.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2084. In addition, Neximmune Inc saw -25.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEXI starting from BARER SOL J, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Mar 30. After this action, BARER SOL J now owns 2,217,814 shares of Neximmune Inc, valued at $164,120 using the latest closing price.

BARER SOL J, the Director of Neximmune Inc, purchase 75,000 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that BARER SOL J is holding 1,817,814 shares at $35,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXI

Equity return is now at value -133.84, with -109.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Neximmune Inc (NEXI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.