New Pacific Metals Corp (NEWP) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NEWP is 1.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for New Pacific Metals Corp (NEWP) is $4.78, which is $3.28 above the current market price. The public float for NEWP is 80.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. On October 05, 2023, NEWP’s average trading volume was 129.24K shares.

NEWP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of New Pacific Metals Corp (AMEX: NEWP) has decreased by -6.92 when compared to last closing price of 1.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a -20.00% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Kitco reported 2023-01-09 that (Kitco News) – The PEA study demonstrates that the Silver Sand project can be developed into one of the world’s largest silver mines with long life and robust economics, the company said in a statement.

NEWP’s Market Performance

New Pacific Metals Corp (NEWP) has experienced a -20.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -40.80% drop in the past month, and a -30.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.64% for NEWP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.07% for NEWP stock, with a simple moving average of -39.28% for the last 200 days.

NEWP Trading at -35.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares sank -38.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWP fell by -20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1015. In addition, New Pacific Metals Corp saw -34.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWP

Equity return is now at value -6.85, with -6.68 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of New Pacific Metals Corp (NEWP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.