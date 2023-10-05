Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.46 compared to its previous closing price of 110.69. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that Neurocrine (NBIX) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) is above average at 65.21x. The 36-month beta value for NBIX is also noteworthy at 0.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NBIX is $131.13, which is $10.46 above than the current price. The public float for NBIX is 94.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.13% of that float. The average trading volume of NBIX on October 05, 2023 was 710.01K shares.

NBIX’s Market Performance

The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) has seen a -1.52% decrease in the past week, with a 2.94% rise in the past month, and a 20.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for NBIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.48% for NBIX’s stock, with a 9.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBIX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for NBIX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NBIX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $113 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NBIX Trading at 4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +4.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBIX fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.12. In addition, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. saw -5.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBIX starting from Boyer David W., who sale 1,437 shares at the price of $112.68 back on Oct 02. After this action, Boyer David W. now owns 4,894 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., valued at $161,921 using the latest closing price.

LYONS GARY A, the Director of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $115.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that LYONS GARY A is holding 203,697 shares at $575,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.84 for the present operating margin

+97.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. stands at +10.38. The total capital return value is set at 13.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.55. Equity return is now at value 10.77, with 7.64 for asset returns.

Based on Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX), the company’s capital structure generated 16.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.10. Total debt to assets is 11.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.