Netstreit Corp (NTST) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Netstreit Corp (NYSE: NTST) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.63x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NTST is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NTST is 66.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTST on October 05, 2023 was 737.99K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

NTST) stock’s latest price update

Netstreit Corp (NYSE: NTST)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.46 in comparison to its previous close of 15.19, however, the company has experienced a -3.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-02 that DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NETSTREIT Corp. (the “Company”), a nationwide owner of high-quality, single-tenant net lease properties, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET. A live webcast will be accessible on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.NETSTREIT.com. To list.

NTST’s Market Performance

Netstreit Corp (NTST) has seen a -3.08% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.00% decline in the past month and a -13.35% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for NTST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.78% for NTST’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.80% for the last 200 days.

NTST Trading at -11.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -10.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTST fell by -3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.31. In addition, Netstreit Corp saw -17.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTST starting from Donlan Daniel P, who purchase 1,300 shares at the price of $16.92 back on Sep 11. After this action, Donlan Daniel P now owns 2,600 shares of Netstreit Corp, valued at $21,996 using the latest closing price.

Manheimer Mark, the President, CEO and Secretary of Netstreit Corp, purchase 3,181 shares at $17.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Manheimer Mark is holding 140,832 shares at $54,983 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTST

Equity return is now at value 0.46, with 0.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Netstreit Corp (NTST) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.