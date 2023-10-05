Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ: NTCT) is above average at 30.53x. The 36-month beta value for NTCT is also noteworthy at 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NTCT is $35.33, which is $9.23 above than the current price. The public float for NTCT is 69.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. The average trading volume of NTCT on October 05, 2023 was 390.27K shares.

NTCT) stock’s latest price update

Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ: NTCT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.02 in relation to its previous close of 28.07. However, the company has experienced a -6.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-02 that The consensus earnings estimates for NetScout Systems in subsequent quarters and the current fiscal year have been revised upwards in recent times. But NetScout’s valuations aren’t deemed to be appealing, given that the consensus price target for the stock implies a modest upside of +14%. NetScout’s shares continue to be rated as a Hold; the improvement in NTCT’s short-term prospects isn’t sufficient to justify a Buy call for the stock.

NTCT’s Market Performance

Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) has seen a -6.95% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.78% decline in the past month and a -13.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for NTCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.49% for NTCT’s stock, with a -11.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTCT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NTCT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NTCT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on May 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTCT Trading at -7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTCT fell by -6.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.82. In addition, Netscout Systems Inc saw -19.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTCT starting from HADZIMA JOSEPH G JR, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $27.82 back on Sep 13. After this action, HADZIMA JOSEPH G JR now owns 131,298 shares of Netscout Systems Inc, valued at $194,753 using the latest closing price.

DOWNING JOHN, the EVP, World-Wide Sales of Netscout Systems Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $27.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that DOWNING JOHN is holding 117,115 shares at $83,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTCT

Equity return is now at value 3.18, with 2.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.