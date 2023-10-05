Netapp Inc (NTAP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) has increased by 0.63 when compared to last closing price of 74.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-26 that NetApp stock presents a mixed investment profile with positive attributes like an attractive dividend and a substantial cash reserve, offset by concerns about its growth rates and the competitive tech sector. NetApp’s near-term prospects are influenced by a challenging macroeconomic environment, with revenue growth rates expected to stabilize and possibly grow in the second half of fiscal year 2024. The stock’s valuation appears reasonable, with an attractive dividend yield, substantial net cash, and a commitment to returning 100% of free cash flow to shareholders.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is above average at 13.64x. The 36-month beta value for NTAP is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NTAP is $80.78, which is $5.45 above than the current price. The public float for NTAP is 208.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.58% of that float. The average trading volume of NTAP on October 05, 2023 was 2.07M shares.

NTAP’s Market Performance

NTAP stock saw a decrease of 0.51% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.23% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.48% for Netapp Inc (NTAP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.00% for NTAP’s stock, with a 8.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NTAP Trading at -2.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.63. In addition, Netapp Inc saw 25.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from CERNUDA CESAR, who sale 22,000 shares at the price of $75.70 back on Oct 02. After this action, CERNUDA CESAR now owns 81,659 shares of Netapp Inc, valued at $1,665,413 using the latest closing price.

NEVENS THOMAS MICHAEL, the Director of Netapp Inc, sale 7,000 shares at $75.80 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that NEVENS THOMAS MICHAEL is holding 14,789 shares at $530,596 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Equity return is now at value 158.04, with 12.85 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Netapp Inc (NTAP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.