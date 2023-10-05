Nerdy Inc (NRDY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nerdy Inc (NRDY) by analysts is $6.22, which is $2.7 above the current market price. The public float for NRDY is 70.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.28% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of NRDY was 759.03K shares.

NRDY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nerdy Inc (NYSE: NRDY) has decreased by -4.22 when compared to last closing price of 3.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-20 that Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) is technically in oversold territory now, so the heavy selling pressure might have exhausted. This along with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in raising earnings estimates could lead to a trend reversal for the stock.

NRDY’s Market Performance

NRDY’s stock has risen by 0.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -27.38% and a quarterly drop of -15.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.37% for Nerdy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.22% for NRDY’s stock, with a -1.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRDY stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for NRDY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NRDY in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $5.50 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NRDY Trading at -18.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares sank -26.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRDY rose by +0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.72. In addition, Nerdy Inc saw 56.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRDY starting from Swenson Christopher C., who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $3.24 back on Sep 25. After this action, Swenson Christopher C. now owns 1,287,176 shares of Nerdy Inc, valued at $97,200 using the latest closing price.

Pello Jason H., the Chief Financial Officer of Nerdy Inc, sale 31,735 shares at $3.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Pello Jason H. is holding 1,602,460 shares at $116,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.54 for the present operating margin

+68.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nerdy Inc stands at -21.76. The total capital return value is set at -99.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.19. Equity return is now at value -101.08, with -35.61 for asset returns.

Based on Nerdy Inc (NRDY), the company’s capital structure generated 7.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.74. Total debt to assets is 2.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nerdy Inc (NRDY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.