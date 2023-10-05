NCR Corp. (NCR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of NCR Corp. (NCR) has gone down by -1.42% for the week, with a -12.07% drop in the past month and a 7.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.42% for NCR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.08% for NCR’s stock, with a 4.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for NCR Corp. (NYSE: NCR) is above average at 57.48x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NCR Corp. (NCR) is $33.00, which is $6.63 above the current market price. The public float for NCR is 134.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NCR on October 05, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

NCR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NCR Corp. (NYSE: NCR) has jumped by 1.50 compared to previous close of 25.98. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that In the closing of the recent trading day, NCR (NCR) stood at $26.37, denoting a +1.5% change from the preceding trading day.

NCR Trading at -6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -8.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCR fell by -1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.08. In addition, NCR Corp. saw 12.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCR starting from Welling Glenn W., who purchase 255,309 shares at the price of $22.96 back on Nov 11. After this action, Welling Glenn W. now owns 2,918,047 shares of NCR Corp., valued at $5,861,291 using the latest closing price.

Welling Glenn W., the Director of NCR Corp., purchase 287,808 shares at $22.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Welling Glenn W. is holding 2,683,288 shares at $6,338,877 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCR

Equity return is now at value 5.24, with 0.79 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NCR Corp. (NCR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.