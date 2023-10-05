Natera Inc (NTRA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NTRA is 1.16.

The public float for NTRA is 104.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTRA on October 05, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

NTRA) stock’s latest price update

Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA)’s stock price has dropped by -1.80 in relation to previous closing price of 43.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-04 that Natera beat consensus revenue and earnings estimates for the second quarter. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance.

NTRA’s Market Performance

Natera Inc (NTRA) has experienced a -7.42% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -27.38% drop in the past month, and a -8.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.79% for NTRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.17% for NTRA’s stock, with a -12.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTRA stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for NTRA by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for NTRA in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $48 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTRA Trading at -16.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -25.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTRA fell by -7.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.96. In addition, Natera Inc saw 7.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTRA starting from Brophy Michael Burkes, who sale 1,372 shares at the price of $45.98 back on Sep 29. After this action, Brophy Michael Burkes now owns 64,833 shares of Natera Inc, valued at $63,080 using the latest closing price.

Sheena Jonathan, the CO-FOUNDER of Natera Inc, sale 5,448 shares at $46.06 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Sheena Jonathan is holding 484,745 shares at $250,909 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTRA

Equity return is now at value -98.35, with -44.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Natera Inc (NTRA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.