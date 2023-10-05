Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.89 compared to its previous closing price of 2.64. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-21 that Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Yoav Stern – Chairman & CEO Julien Lederman – VP Corporate Development, M&A, Strategy, & IR Conference Call Participants Katherine Thompson – Edison Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) is $10.00, which is $7.31 above the current market price. The public float for NNDM is 243.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NNDM on October 05, 2023 was 2.32M shares.

NNDM’s Market Performance

NNDM’s stock has seen a -1.10% decrease for the week, with a -0.74% drop in the past month and a -6.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.29% for Nano Dimension Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.70% for NNDM’s stock, with a 0.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNDM stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for NNDM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NNDM in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on October 21, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

NNDM Trading at -5.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -2.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNDM fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.64. In addition, Nano Dimension Ltd ADR saw 16.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NNDM

Equity return is now at value -18.15, with -17.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.