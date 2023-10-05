Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ: MOR) has decreased by -3.43 when compared to last closing price of 6.12.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -19.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-13 that MorphoSys AG’s American depositary receipts MOR, +1.38% gained 2% premarket on Wednesday after the biopharma company said its investigational treatment for endometrial cancer was granted fast-track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The treatment, tulmimetostat, is designed for patients with advanced, recurrent or metastatic endometrial cancer who have progressed on at least one prior line of treatment.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ: MOR) is above average at 9.60x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.08.

The public float for MOR is 136.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MOR on October 05, 2023 was 174.31K shares.

MOR’s Market Performance

The stock of Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) has seen a -19.15% decrease in the past week, with a -23.94% drop in the past month, and a -20.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for MOR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.85% for MOR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MOR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MOR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $9.25 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MOR Trading at -22.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -22.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOR fell by -19.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.38. In addition, Morphosys AG ADR saw 65.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOR

Equity return is now at value 2881.09, with 3.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.