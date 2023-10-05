Mobile Global Esports Inc (MGAM) Stock Experiences 9.65% Monthly Change

In the past week, MGAM stock has gone up by 36.67%, with a monthly gain of 9.65% and a quarterly plunge of -4.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.78% for Mobile Global Esports Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.22% for MGAM’s stock, with a -38.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for MGAM is also noteworthy at 4.70.

The public float for MGAM is 15.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.40% of that float. The average trading volume of MGAM on October 05, 2023 was 742.80K shares.

MGAM) stock’s latest price update

Mobile Global Esports Inc (NASDAQ: MGAM)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.29 in comparison to its previous close of 0.42, however, the company has experienced a 36.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-06-12 that LOS ANGELES, CA, WESTPORT, CT and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MOGO) (NASDAQ:MGAM), the mobile esports and social platform company driving collegiate esports tournaments, social platform development and data services in India, today announced that the Company will be presenting at PWR Up LA on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023. PWR Up is an Esports Awards industry event hosted by Nixon Peabody at their Los Angeles facility at 300 S.

MGAM Trading at 3.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.94%, as shares surge +20.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGAM rose by +33.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3526. In addition, Mobile Global Esports Inc saw -42.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGAM starting from Pross David Randall, who sale 550 shares at the price of $2.20 back on Jan 31. After this action, Pross David Randall now owns 650,000 shares of Mobile Global Esports Inc, valued at $1,210 using the latest closing price.

Pross David Randall, the CEO of Mobile Global Esports Inc, purchase 550 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Pross David Randall is holding 650,550 shares at $456 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGAM

The total capital return value is set at -27.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.62. Equity return is now at value -73.67, with -70.75 for asset returns.

Based on Mobile Global Esports Inc (MGAM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.61. Total debt to assets is 1.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 39.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Mobile Global Esports Inc (MGAM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.