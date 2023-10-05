Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) by analysts is $2.00, which is $0.73 above the current market price. The public float for MRSN is 86.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.13% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of MRSN was 6.46M shares.

MRSN) stock’s latest price update

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRSN)’s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 1.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.60% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

MRSN’s Market Performance

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) has seen a 1.60% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.40% gain in the past month and a -63.71% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.44% for MRSN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.07% for MRSN’s stock, with a -71.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRSN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for MRSN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MRSN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $1 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MRSN Trading at -5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares surge +3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRSN rose by +1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3123. In addition, Mersana Therapeutics Inc saw -78.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRSN starting from MISRA TUSHAR, who sale 1,908 shares at the price of $1.18 back on Aug 17. After this action, MISRA TUSHAR now owns 11,507 shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc, valued at $2,251 using the latest closing price.

Carvajal Alejandra, the SVP, Chief Legal Officer of Mersana Therapeutics Inc, sale 3,944 shares at $3.89 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Carvajal Alejandra is holding 20,326 shares at $15,342 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRSN

Equity return is now at value -192.29, with -76.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.