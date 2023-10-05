MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) has seen a -4.15% decrease in the past week, with a -5.82% drop in the past month, and a -9.47% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for MDU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.31% for MDU stock, with a simple moving average of -8.42% for the last 200 days.

MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE: MDU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MDU is 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MDU is $24.38, which is $4.15 above the current price. The public float for MDU is 194.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDU on October 05, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

MDU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE: MDU) has surged by 1.23 when compared to previous closing price of 18.69, but the company has seen a -4.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-20 that Investors interested in stocks from the Utility – Gas Distribution sector have probably already heard of MDU Resources (MDU) and Atmos Energy (ATO). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Analysts’ Opinion of MDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDU stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MDU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDU in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $22 based on the research report published on June 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MDU Trading at -7.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -4.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDU fell by -4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.73. In addition, MDU Resources Group Inc saw -9.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MDU

Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.