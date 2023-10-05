Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.64.

The public float for MAXN is 31.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.28% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of MAXN was 1.27M shares.

MAXN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MAXN) has decreased by -2.50 when compared to last closing price of 10.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a -17.02% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-25 that The solar market in 2023 is facing a tough challenge from the relatively lower oil and natural gas prices that have made fossil fuels more attractive for power generation. The global demand for solar energy has slowed down, and many solar companies are struggling to maintain their profitability and growth.

MAXN’s Market Performance

MAXN’s stock has fallen by -17.02% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -37.33% and a quarterly drop of -59.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.95% for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.08% for MAXN’s stock, with a -55.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAXN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MAXN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MAXN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAXN Trading at -38.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares sank -34.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAXN fell by -17.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.74. In addition, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd saw -36.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAXN

Equity return is now at value -47.23, with -8.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.