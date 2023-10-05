MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MXCT is $9.96, which is $9.36 above the current price. The public float for MXCT is 91.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MXCT on October 05, 2023 was 437.83K shares.

MXCT) stock’s latest price update

MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT)’s stock price has soared by 9.00 in relation to previous closing price of 3.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MaxCyte, Inc., (NASDAQ: MXCT; LSE: MXCT), a leading commercial cell-engineering company focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research as well as next-generation cell therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization, today announced Company management will participate at the Baird Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 13th at 2:35 p.m. Eastern Time.

MXCT’s Market Performance

MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) has experienced a 6.17% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.41% drop in the past month, and a -25.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.88% for MXCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.74% for MXCT’s stock, with a -27.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MXCT Trading at -12.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares sank -10.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXCT rose by +6.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.31. In addition, MaxCyte Inc saw -40.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXCT starting from Johnston John Joseph, who sale 2,841 shares at the price of $3.70 back on Aug 30. After this action, Johnston John Joseph now owns 120,583 shares of MaxCyte Inc, valued at $10,512 using the latest closing price.

Johnston John Joseph, the Director of MaxCyte Inc, sale 2,059 shares at $3.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Johnston John Joseph is holding 120,583 shares at $7,618 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXCT

Equity return is now at value -13.10, with -11.64 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.