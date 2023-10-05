Marker Therapeutics Inc (MRKR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Marker Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRKR)’s stock price has plunge by -17.54relation to previous closing price of 4.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -23.63% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-30 that HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRKR), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focusing on developing next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications, today announced that Juan F. Vera, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held on September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

, and the 36-month beta value for MRKR is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MRKR is $40.00, which is $36.38 above the current market price. The public float for MRKR is 6.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.91% of that float. The average trading volume for MRKR on October 05, 2023 was 128.67K shares.

MRKR’s Market Performance

The stock of Marker Therapeutics Inc (MRKR) has seen a -23.63% decrease in the past week, with a -33.21% drop in the past month, and a -8.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.51% for MRKR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.93% for MRKR stock, with a simple moving average of 12.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRKR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MRKR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MRKR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $6 based on the research report published on March 25, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

MRKR Trading at -35.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.14%, as shares sank -36.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRKR fell by -23.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.06. In addition, Marker Therapeutics Inc saw 36.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MRKR

Equity return is now at value -84.33, with -53.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marker Therapeutics Inc (MRKR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.