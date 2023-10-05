Make Informed Decisions with Telephone And Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Stock Updates

In the past week, TDS stock has gone down by -6.84%, with a monthly decline of -18.13% and a quarterly surge of 96.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.43% for Telephone And Data Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.11% for TDS’s stock, with a 44.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.93.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for TDS is 97.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TDS on October 05, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

TDS) stock’s latest price update

Telephone And Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.77 compared to its previous closing price of 16.92. However, the company has seen a -6.84% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-29 that We have financial obligations at every stage of life. My portfolio is my financial battalion, strategically poised to conquer my fiscal battles. Two +8% yields to build your dividend army to conquer your retirement goals.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TDS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TDS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TDS Trading at 1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -14.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +99.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDS fell by -6.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.75. In addition, Telephone And Data Systems Inc. saw 58.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TDS

Equity return is now at value -0.46, with -0.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Telephone And Data Systems Inc. (TDS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.