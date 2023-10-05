Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (LVLU) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LVLU is -0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LVLU is $2.77, which is $0.45 above the current price. The public float for LVLU is 13.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LVLU on October 05, 2023 was 27.27K shares.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LVLU)’s stock price has soared by 14.29 in relation to previous closing price of 2.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Naomi Beckman-Straus – Investor Relations Crystal Landsem – Chief Executive Officer Tiffany Smith – Chief Financial Officer Mark Vos – President and Chief Investment Officer David McCreight – Executive Chairman Conference Call Participants Brooke Roach – Goldman Sachs Janine Stichter – BTIG Garrett Greenblatt – Jefferies Jonna Kim – TD Cowen Alice Xiao – Bank of America Dana Telsey – Telsey Group Operator Good afternoon and welcome to Lulu’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded and we have allocated 1 hour for the prepared remarks and Q&A.

LVLU’s Market Performance

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (LVLU) has experienced a 13.17% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.41% rise in the past month, and a -9.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.00% for LVLU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.27% for LVLU’s stock, with a -7.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVLU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVLU stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for LVLU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LVLU in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $3 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LVLU Trading at 6.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.76%, as shares surge +8.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVLU rose by +13.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.06. In addition, Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc saw -7.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LVLU starting from MARDY MICHAEL J, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.10 back on Aug 23. After this action, MARDY MICHAEL J now owns 95,341 shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc, valued at $21,000 using the latest closing price.

MARDY MICHAEL J, the Director of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $2.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that MARDY MICHAEL J is holding 45,018 shares at $27,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LVLU

Equity return is now at value -19.72, with -7.44 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (LVLU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.