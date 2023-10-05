Lockheed Martin Corp.’s (LMT) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) has gone down by -1.81% for the week, with a -9.85% drop in the past month and a -13.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.31% for LMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.96% for LMT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.69% for the last 200 days.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) is $492.60, which is $95.77 above the current market price. The public float for LMT is 251.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LMT on October 05, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

LMT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) has dropped by -0.62 compared to previous close of 403.83. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons reported 2023-10-04 that The House of Representatives’ historic vote to remove its speaker will complicate the sector over the next few months.

LMT Trading at -8.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares sank -5.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMT fell by -1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $416.75. In addition, Lockheed Martin Corp. saw -17.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMT starting from Donovan John, who purchase 548 shares at the price of $457.07 back on Jul 19. After this action, Donovan John now owns 3,378 shares of Lockheed Martin Corp., valued at $250,476 using the latest closing price.

Hill Stephanie C., the Executive Vice President of Lockheed Martin Corp., sale 2,391 shares at $490.84 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Hill Stephanie C. is holding 12,604 shares at $1,173,593 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMT

Equity return is now at value 68.30, with 12.99 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.