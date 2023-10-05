Liquidia Corp (LQDA) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LQDA is -0.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Liquidia Corp (LQDA) is $14.00, which is $7.62 above the current market price. The public float for LQDA is 53.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.13% of that float. On October 05, 2023, LQDA’s average trading volume was 498.82K shares.

The stock of Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) has increased by 3.73 when compared to last closing price of 6.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-10 that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.36 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.17. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago.

LQDA’s Market Performance

Liquidia Corp (LQDA) has experienced a 5.04% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.63% drop in the past month, and a -13.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.77% for LQDA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.71% for LQDA stock, with a simple moving average of -7.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LQDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LQDA stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for LQDA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LQDA in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $3 based on the research report published on September 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LQDA Trading at -4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LQDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LQDA rose by +4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.54. In addition, Liquidia Corp saw 4.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LQDA starting from Adair Jason, who sale 75 shares at the price of $6.51 back on Sep 19. After this action, Adair Jason now owns 53,637 shares of Liquidia Corp, valued at $488 using the latest closing price.

Moomaw Scott, the Chief Commercial Officer of Liquidia Corp, sale 537 shares at $6.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Moomaw Scott is holding 105,404 shares at $3,695 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LQDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-243.30 for the present operating margin

+71.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liquidia Corp stands at -257.39. The total capital return value is set at -39.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.27. Equity return is now at value -62.53, with -39.04 for asset returns.

Based on Liquidia Corp (LQDA), the company’s capital structure generated 27.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.29. Total debt to assets is 18.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Liquidia Corp (LQDA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.