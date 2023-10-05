LendingClub Corp (LC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.32 in comparison to its previous close of 5.69, however, the company has experienced a -7.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-25 that I’m increasingly skeptical about LendingClub Corporation as an investment due to two crucial metrics: rapidly growing balance sheet loans and a declining return on assets. LendingClub’s expanding loans, while indicating loan origination, also raise concerns about the growing risk exposure as these loans remain on the company’s balance sheet. With LendingClub Corporation’s current valuation at 17x forward EPS and ongoing downward revisions in analysts’ consensus figures, it may be wise to consider more stable investment options.

LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.59x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for LendingClub Corp (LC) by analysts is $14.17, which is $6.11 above the current market price. The public float for LC is 104.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.82% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of LC was 1.74M shares.

LC’s Market Performance

LC’s stock has seen a -7.50% decrease for the week, with a -19.09% drop in the past month and a -40.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for LendingClub Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.62% for LC’s stock, with a -31.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $13.50 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LC Trading at -19.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -17.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LC fell by -7.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.29. In addition, LendingClub Corp saw -36.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LC starting from Cutler Stephen M, who purchase 7,407 shares at the price of $6.75 back on May 09. After this action, Cutler Stephen M now owns 14,806 shares of LendingClub Corp, valued at $49,997 using the latest closing price.

Cutler Stephen M, the Director of LendingClub Corp, purchase 7,250 shares at $6.80 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Cutler Stephen M is holding 7,399 shares at $49,299 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.88 for the present operating margin

+91.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for LendingClub Corp stands at +22.97. The total capital return value is set at 11.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.11. Equity return is now at value 7.93, with 1.25 for asset returns.

Based on LendingClub Corp (LC), the company’s capital structure generated 17.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.13. Total debt to assets is 2.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -122.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, LendingClub Corp (LC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.