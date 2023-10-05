Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) has gone down by -3.47% for the week, with a -11.23% drop in the past month and a -19.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.77% for LAMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.58% for LAMR’s stock, with a -17.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ: LAMR) is 19.37x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LAMR is 1.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) is $100.67, which is $21.1 above the current market price. The public float for LAMR is 86.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.80% of that float. On October 05, 2023, LAMR’s average trading volume was 424.63K shares.

LAMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ: LAMR) has decreased by -1.17 when compared to last closing price of 80.51.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-03 that BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its third quarter ended September 30, 2023 earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAMR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LAMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LAMR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $108 based on the research report published on July 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LAMR Trading at -9.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -8.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAMR fell by -3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.88. In addition, Lamar Advertising Co saw -15.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAMR starting from Johnson Jay LeCoryelle, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $89.50 back on Sep 05. After this action, Johnson Jay LeCoryelle now owns 15,000 shares of Lamar Advertising Co, valued at $447,496 using the latest closing price.

Fletcher Nancy, the Director of Lamar Advertising Co, purchase 100 shares at $91.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Fletcher Nancy is holding 4,825 shares at $9,194 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.67 for the present operating margin

+50.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lamar Advertising Co stands at +21.59. The total capital return value is set at 10.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.45. Equity return is now at value 34.77, with 6.54 for asset returns.

Based on Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR), the company’s capital structure generated 382.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.27. Total debt to assets is 70.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 344.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.