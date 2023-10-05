Know Labs Inc’s (KNW) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, KNW stock has gone up by 6.86%, with a monthly decline of -64.77% and a quarterly plunge of -73.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.71% for Know Labs Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -42.50% for KNW’s stock, with a -74.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for KNW is at 1.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KNW is $7.00, which is $6.75 above the current market price. The public float for KNW is 37.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.56% of that float. The average trading volume for KNW on October 05, 2023 was 316.38K shares.

KNW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Know Labs Inc (AMEX: KNW) has surged by 5.83 when compared to previous closing price of 0.24, but the company has seen a 6.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-17 that Know Labs, Inc. (NYSE:KNW ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jordyn Hujar – Chief of Staff Ron Erickson – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pete Conley – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Operator Greetings. Welcome to the Know Labs Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

KNW Trading at -61.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares sank -61.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNW rose by +6.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4218. In addition, Know Labs Inc saw -84.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNW starting from Takesako Ichiro John Paul, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Mar 31. After this action, Takesako Ichiro John Paul now owns 20,000 shares of Know Labs Inc, valued at $6,601 using the latest closing price.

Takesako Ichiro John Paul, the Director of Know Labs Inc, sale 8,500 shares at $0.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Takesako Ichiro John Paul is holding 27,500 shares at $7,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNW

Equity return is now at value -636.19, with -254.89 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Know Labs Inc (KNW) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.