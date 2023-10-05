Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for KVYO is 17.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KVYO on October 05, 2023 was 3.38M shares.

Klaviyo Inc (NYSE: KVYO)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.06 in comparison to its previous close of 31.24, however, the company has experienced a -6.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-28 that There’s plenty to learn from the Instacart and Klaviyo IPOs, even if you’re staying away from the stocks.

KVYO’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.25% for KVYO’s stock, with a -3.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KVYO Trading at -3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KVYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.85% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KVYO fell by -6.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Klaviyo Inc saw 0.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KVYO starting from SUMMIT PARTNERS L P, who sale 4,919,165 shares at the price of $28.32 back on Sep 22. After this action, SUMMIT PARTNERS L P now owns 0 shares of Klaviyo Inc, valued at $139,319,607 using the latest closing price.

Accomplice Fund I, L.P., the 10% Owner of Klaviyo Inc, sale 1,770,049 shares at $28.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Accomplice Fund I, L.P. is holding 663,769 shares at $50,130,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.